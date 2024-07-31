In short Simplifying... In short Sonia Gandhi, in her recent speech, urged Congress to maintain the momentum from the general elections for the upcoming state elections.

Congress must sustain general elections' momentum: Sonia on upcoming polls

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:40 pm Jul 31, 2024

What's the story Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that "national politics will undergo a transformation" if the Congress performs well in the upcoming assembly elections. During the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, she called on the party workers to maintain the momentum gained during the general elections "We must not become complacent and over-confident. The 'mahaul'... favor[s] us, but we have to work unitedly...with a sense of purpose," she said.

Upcoming elections could transform national politics, says Gandhi

Gandhi added, "I dare say that if we perform well, mirroring the trend from the Lok Sabha elections, national politics will undergo a transformation." This year, assembly elections are scheduled in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, with Bihar and Delhi set to go to the polls early next year.

Gandhi criticizes Budget 2024

In her speech at the meeting, Gandhi extended condolences to the families impacted by the Wayanad landslides. She criticized the Union Budget for ignoring the demands of farmers and youth, stating, "Allocations in several crucial sectors have not met the necessary requirements." She said there is widespread disappointment despite efforts by the prime minister and finance minister to promote the Budget's "so-called accomplishments." Gandhi accused the Centre of being "delusional" while millions are affected by rising unemployment and prices.

Gandhi expresses concern over delayed national census

Gandhi voiced concerns over the postponed national census, which has been due since 2021. She argued that this delay hinders an accurate estimate of India's population, particularly of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). She said this postponement denies at least 12 crore citizens benefits under the National Food Security Act of 2013.

Gandhi criticizes state of education under Modi's government

Gandhi criticized the current state of education under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, stating that it has been one of the worst casualties in recent years. She claimed that the government's handling of competitive examinations has eroded the faith of lakhs of youth. The Congress leader also continued her criticism over the government's response to recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it contradicts claims made by Modi's administration that all is well in J&K.