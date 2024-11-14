Summarize Simplifying... In short Starting tomorrow, Delhi-NCR will enforce stage-3 of the GRAP anti-pollution measures.

This means BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will be banned, along with inter-state buses, except for electric, CNG, and BS-VI diesel buses.

Construction, demolition, and mining activities will also be halted to reduce dust and particulate matter emissions.

Despite the severe air quality, the Environment Minister expects an improvement in pollution levels from Friday. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The third stage will come into force in Delhi-NCR from Friday at 8:00am

GRAP stage-3 anti-pollution measures in place in Delhi-NCR starting tomorrow

By Chanshimla Varah 07:45 pm Nov 14, 202407:45 pm

What's the story The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the implementation of the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. The decision was taken as the air quality in India's national capital continues to worsen. The CAQM's announcement came soon after the Delhi government hinted that air quality may improve even without this measure.

Implementation details

GRAP stage 3 to be effective from Friday

The third stage of the GRAP will come into force in Delhi-NCR from Friday at 8:00am. Once GRAP-3 is in force, BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles are not permitted on the roads in Delhi and sections of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar. All inter-state buses from NCR states will be prohibited from entering Delhi, except for electric vehicles, CNG buses, and BS-VI diesel buses.

Others

What others are banned

Further, construction and demolition operations will be completely prohibited in order to reduce dust and particulate matter emissions that contribute to air pollution. Mining activities will also be halted in the region as part of measures to limit pollution from non-essential industrial activity. To reduce dust, authorities will boost the daily sprinkling of water on main highways in Delhi.

Gopal Rai

Possibility of improvement in pollution levels from Friday: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai earlier said the third phase of the GRAP 3 will not be implemented immediately despite the alarming pollution levels. He blamed the sudden spike in AQI on recent snowfall in mountainous regions, drop in temperature, and dry conditions across North India. Rai said there is a possibility of improvement in pollution levels from Friday. Hence, GRAP 3 measures are not being imposed yet.

Twitter Post

Read full order here

CPCB

32 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 32 out of Delhi's 39 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400 (severe.) Areas including Anand Vihar, IGI Airport, Mandir Marg, and Patparganj were among the worst affected. Delhi's AQI on Wednesday was recorded at 418—making it the season's worst air quality reading and the worst in India. If pollution levels continue to remain severe, the Delhi government will take necessary actions, reports said.