Renowned Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, adored by Bollywood and international stars alike, has passed away at 63.

Known for his unique blend of traditional and modern designs, Bal's legacy continues to inspire the fashion world despite his health struggles.

Tributes have poured in from celebrities and the fashion community, mourning the loss of an artist who was "more than just a fashion icon".

Rohit Bal was battling a heart ailment

Renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63

By Shikha Chaudhry 11:00 pm Nov 01, 202411:00 pm

What's the story Renowned Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, fondly known as Gudda, died on Friday (November 1). He was 63. He died after a prolonged illness due to a heart ailment he had been battling since last year. In November 2023, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram due to complications of this pre-existing cardiac condition.

Tributes poured in

Bollywood and fashion fraternity mourned Bal's demise

The news of Bal's demise was met with an outpouring of grief from both the Bollywood and fashion fraternity. Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing her sorrow over his passing. "Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time," she wrote.

More tributes

'Gudda Om Shanti': Ananya Panday and others paid tribute

Actor Ananya Panday also paid tribute to Bal by sharing a picture with him on Instagram, captioning it "Gudda Om Shanti." Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, expressed her condolences on social media. Acclaimed novelist and columnist Shobha De wrote a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, stating that Bal was "more an artist than just a fashion icon." Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta posted an Instagram Story praying for the peace of his soul.

Health and legacy

Bal's health struggles and legacy in fashion

Bal had a history of heart-related problems, having undergone an angioplasty in 2010 after he suffered a heart attack. He had been living with a pacemaker for years which started causing problems last year. Despite his health issues, Bal continued to work and showcased his last show at Lakme India Fashion Week last month. The Fashion Design Council of India mourned his passing, stating "his legacy of artistry, innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world."

Career highlights

Bal's remarkable career and global influence

A Kashmiri by birth, Bal was one of India's most celebrated fashion designers. He graduated from St. Stephen's College and studied fashion designing at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi. His flamboyant designs were not just a favorite among Bollywood celebrities but also donned by international stars like Pamela Anderson, Uma Thurman, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, etc. His unique mix of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations.