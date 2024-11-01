Summarize Simplifying... In short Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple, sharing dreamy registry photos on Instagram.

The couple, who have been together for three years, tied the knot in September after Siddharth proposed at Rao Hydari's late grandmother's school in Hyderabad.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding pictures

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth share dreamy registry pictures on Diwali

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:56 pm Nov 01, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple by sharing unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony. The couple, who got married in a private temple ceremony in Telangana on September 16, shared photos of themselves signing the registry. They also thanked Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and Leela Samson, among others who graced the occasion.

Gratitude expressed

Couple's heartfelt message to mentors and family figures

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple shared, "It's been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors." "To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond. Thank you."

More to come

Rao Hydari hinted at more moments to share

Rao Hydari also hinted at more images to come, "We are not done yet fam!!There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends. Until then, Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu - Siddhu ." While it isn't clear when the registry ceremony took place, Siddharth used images from the same day to wish his lady love on her birthday a few days back. They've been together for three years and tied the knot in September.

Proposal details

Siddharth's proposal at Rao Hydari's late grandmother's school

Earlier this year, Siddharth planned a deeply personal proposal at Rao Hydari's favorite place - her late grandmother's school in Hyderabad. Sharing the memory, Rao Hydari told Vogue India, "My nani meant everything to me. One day, Siddharth wanted to visit her school with me, and when he dropped to one knee, I was clueless and asked, 'Did you lose something?' But he proposed."

Relationship timeline

Couple's journey from co-stars to life partners

The couple had been dating since 2021 and got engaged at a private ceremony in March 2024. Their relationship was speculated for a while, especially after they worked together on the film Maha Samudram. The rumors were confirmed when they announced their engagement earlier this year.