Emilia Clarke and Gerard Butler's animated holiday film, where Butler voices St Nick and Clarke plays the Queen of Hearts, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu in the US on November 15, and in the UK on Sky Cinema on December 13.

The film, titled 'The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland', revolves around St Nick's adventure in Wonderland after receiving a delayed Christmas letter from the Princess of Hearts.

The star-studded production is directed by Oscar and BAFTA winner Peter Baynton and produced by Universal Pictures Content Group and Lupus Films.

What's the story The animated holiday feature, The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, has announced its streaming release date for the US and UK markets. The film features the voices of Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gerard Butler (Greenland), and Simone Ashley (Bridgerton). It is an adaptation of Carys Bexington's bestselling book that combines elements from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and Clement Clarke Moore's poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The film will premiere in the US on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu on November 15, and in the UK on Sky Cinema on December 13, reported Variety. The feature is being distributed in the UK by Sky Original Film. In this one-of-a-kind holiday tale, Butler voices St Nick, Clarke plays The Queen of Hearts, and Ashley plays Alice from Wonderland.

The film's synopsis unveils a plot where "St Nick receives a delayed letter on Christmas Eve from the Princess of Hearts. He and his dedicated team of reindeer set off to Wonderland where they're greeted by the mean and miserable Queen of Hearts who hates all things Christmas... especially presents!" The film is produced by Universal Pictures Content Group and Lupus Films. Ruth Fielding and Camilla Deakin are producers for Lupus Films.

Along with Fielding and Deakin, the film's executive producers are Helen Parker from Universal Pictures Content Group, Butler and Alan Siegel from G-BASE Productions, and Clarke from Magical Thinking Pictures. The film is directed by Peter Baynton, who is known for his Oscar- and BAFTA-winning animated short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. The screenplay has been adapted by Sara Daddy in rhyming couplets.