5 top kids' shows to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

5 top kids' shows to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

By Namrata Ganguly 01:18 pm Nov 06, 202301:18 pm

Best kids' shows on Amazon Prime Video to binge-watch

In the digital world, Amazon Prime Video has become a go-to destination for high-quality children's shows. From animated adventures that spark young imaginations to educational series that make learning fun, the platform offers a rich variety of kids' shows that captivate, educate, and inspire the little members of the family. For all the parents out there, check out these top shows for your kids.

2/6

'Do, Re & Mi' (2021- )

Do, Re & Mi follows three birdie friends - Do, Re, and Mi and their musical adventures. Created by Kristen Bell and featuring her voice for "Mi," the show introduces young viewers to the magic of music and problem-solving. Each episode combines catchy original songs with engaging stories, making it a perfect blend of entertainment and education for children.

3/6

'Jessy & Nessy' (2020- )

Jessy & Nessy is a whimsical and educational show that introduces kids to the magic of problem-solving and imagination. It follows Jessy, a curious and inventive girl, and Nessy, her best friend, a lovable sea monster with a talent for shape-shifting. Together, they embark on adventures, exploring the wonders of the world, unraveling mysteries, and teaching important life lessons through creative storytelling.

4/6

'Pete the Cat' (2017-2022)

The charming animated show Pete the Cat is based on the popular book series by James Dean and Eric Litwin. It follows the adventures of Pete, a cool and groovy cat who navigates various challenges with a positive attitude and a love for music. With its catchy tunes and life lessons, it offers young viewers a fun and educational experience, promoting resilience and creativity.

5/6

'Dino Dana' (2017-2020)

Dino Dana is an educational and entertaining kids' show that follows the adventures of Dana, a young paleontologist-in-training with a unique ability to see dinosaurs in the real world. Combining science and fun, the series explores various dinosaur species and their interactions with modern-day life. With its engaging storytelling and informative content, it ignites children's curiosity about prehistoric creatures and the natural world.

6/6

'If You Give a Mouse a Cookie' (2015-2021)

Inspired by a children's book by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond, the delightful animated show If You Give a Mouse a Cookie explores the whimsical chain of events that follow when a young boy gives a mouse a cookie. Each episode features the charming mouse and his friends embarking on playful adventures, teaching young viewers about cause and effect with humor and heartwarming storytelling.