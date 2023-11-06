5 top kids' shows to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video
In the digital world, Amazon Prime Video has become a go-to destination for high-quality children's shows. From animated adventures that spark young imaginations to educational series that make learning fun, the platform offers a rich variety of kids' shows that captivate, educate, and inspire the little members of the family. For all the parents out there, check out these top shows for your kids.
'Do, Re & Mi' (2021- )
Do, Re & Mi follows three birdie friends - Do, Re, and Mi and their musical adventures. Created by Kristen Bell and featuring her voice for "Mi," the show introduces young viewers to the magic of music and problem-solving. Each episode combines catchy original songs with engaging stories, making it a perfect blend of entertainment and education for children.
'Jessy & Nessy' (2020- )
Jessy & Nessy is a whimsical and educational show that introduces kids to the magic of problem-solving and imagination. It follows Jessy, a curious and inventive girl, and Nessy, her best friend, a lovable sea monster with a talent for shape-shifting. Together, they embark on adventures, exploring the wonders of the world, unraveling mysteries, and teaching important life lessons through creative storytelling.
'Pete the Cat' (2017-2022)
The charming animated show Pete the Cat is based on the popular book series by James Dean and Eric Litwin. It follows the adventures of Pete, a cool and groovy cat who navigates various challenges with a positive attitude and a love for music. With its catchy tunes and life lessons, it offers young viewers a fun and educational experience, promoting resilience and creativity.
'Dino Dana' (2017-2020)
Dino Dana is an educational and entertaining kids' show that follows the adventures of Dana, a young paleontologist-in-training with a unique ability to see dinosaurs in the real world. Combining science and fun, the series explores various dinosaur species and their interactions with modern-day life. With its engaging storytelling and informative content, it ignites children's curiosity about prehistoric creatures and the natural world.
'If You Give a Mouse a Cookie' (2015-2021)
Inspired by a children's book by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond, the delightful animated show If You Give a Mouse a Cookie explores the whimsical chain of events that follow when a young boy gives a mouse a cookie. Each episode features the charming mouse and his friends embarking on playful adventures, teaching young viewers about cause and effect with humor and heartwarming storytelling.