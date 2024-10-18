Summarize Simplifying... In short A Class 10 student who went missing was found in a Delhi hotel after being gang-raped by five men.

The police used her mobile phone to trace her location and identified the suspects through CCTV footage and hotel records.

The accused, hailing from Raigarh, Maharashtra, and Delhi, have been arrested and are currently in jail. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The accused include 3 men from Maharashtra

Class 10 student goes missing, found in Delhi hotel gangraped

By Chanshimla Varah 03:30 pm Oct 18, 202403:30 pm

What's the story A 15-year-old girl from Uttarakhand was reportedly gang-raped by five men in a Delhi hotel. The accused, three from Maharashtra and two from Delhi, were apprehended following the incident, TOI reported. She had met the three men from Maharashtra on a train. The case came to light after the victim's father reported her missing on October 4 when she failed to return home from school.

Investigation progress

Victim found in Delhi; details of assault revealed

Police investigations revealed that the minor had traveled by train from Haldwani to Delhi on the day she disappeared. Her mobile phone was used to trace her location, leading authorities to find her in Delhi five days later. Upon reuniting with her family, she disclosed that she had been gang-raped by five men at a hotel.

Suspects apprehended

Suspects identified and arrested; charges filed

The police identified the suspects through CCTV footage and hotel records. The accused were identified as Sandesh Chiplakar (25), Roshan Patil (29), and Yogesh Naik (34) from Raigarh, Maharashtra, and Ashish Agarkar (30) and Sahil Kumar (24) from Delhi. All five men have been arrested and are currently in jail.