Security forces have rushed to the spot

Bullet-riddled body of non-local found in J&K's Shopian

By Chanshimla Varah 01:40 pm Oct 18, 202401:40 pm

What's the story The body of a non-local man riddled with bullets was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian area on Thursday. He was allegedly shot dead by terrorists. After the incident, the victim's body was taken to a hospital for further examination. Security forces have rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

Unsettling trend

Recent terrorist activities raise concerns in J&K

In a similar case, an Indian Army soldier was found dead with bullet wounds after being abducted by terrorists in Anantnag district earlier this month. The soldier, along with a comrade from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army, were kidnapped from a forest area in Anantnag during a joint anti-terror operation conducted by the Army and J&K Police. One soldier managed to escape, but the second soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmed Bhat, was found dead in Pathribal forest.