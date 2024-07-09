In brief Simplifying... In brief Five Indian Army personnel were killed and four injured in a terrorist attack in Kathua's Machedi area.

The ambush was claimed by the Pakistan-based group, Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The ambush was claimed by the Pakistan-based group, Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Amid a recent surge in terrorist incidents, authorities are now searching for the attackers who escaped into a nearby forest.

Terrorist attack kills five Indian soldiers

'Won't go unavenged...': India's message after Kathua terrorist ambush

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:24 pm Jul 09, 202412:24 pm

What's the story The killing of five soldiers in a terror attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, will not go unavenged, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Tuesday while extending condolences to their families. "I express profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts...Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack," Aramane said. The Defence Ministry shared the message on X.

Kathua attack

Search operation initiated to nab terrorists

Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, lost their lives, and five others were injured in a terrorist ambush on a patrol party in Kathua's remote Machedi area on Monday. The attack took place on Monday afternoon when terrorists targeted an Army truck with grenades and gunfire. After the ambush, the terrorists escaped into the nearby forest. Authorities have initiated a search operation to locate and apprehend them.

Attackers identified

Pakistan-Based group claims responsibility for attack

The Pakistan-based group Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the ambush. This was the second attack on Army personnel within two days and comes amid a recent surge in terrorist incidents across the Union Territory. In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I am deeply anguished...My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time."

