FIR against Virat Kohli's Bengaluru pub for late-night operations
The Bengaluru police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against One8 Commune, a pub owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. According to reports, the case was lodged since the pub was operating beyond the city's permissible time limit. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central said, "We have booked around 3-4 pubs for running late...We received complaints of loud music being played."
Pubs allowed to operate only till 1:20am
According to the FIR filed against the pub, "The One8 Commune pub at Kasturba Road was found serving customers at 1:20am on July 6, which is beyond the closing time. The DCP Central said, "Pubs were allowed to remain open only till 1 am and not beyond that." The report further said that similar action was taken on three other pubs for serving customers beyond closing times.
One8 Commune operates multiple outlets
One8 Commune, backed by Kohli, operates multiple outlets across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. The Bengaluru branch of the pub is located on the sixth floor of Ratnam's Complex on Kasturba Road near M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This particular outlet opened its doors to patrons in December last year. Notably, Kohli has a special connection with Bengaluru as he has been playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL).