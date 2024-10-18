Summarize Simplifying... In short The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office amid a land allotment controversy involving Siddaramaiah, a prominent politician.

This follows the resignation of Siddaramaiah's aide, K Marigowda, from his MUDA chairperson role due to health reasons.

This follows the resignation of Siddaramaiah's aide, K Marigowda, from his MUDA chairperson role due to health reasons.

Siddaramaiah is facing legal action over alleged irregularities in a MUDA scheme, where his wife was reportedly given land of higher value than her original property.

ED officials held discussions with senior MUDA representatives

ED raids MUDA office amid land allotment row involving Siddaramaiah

By Chanshimla Varah 01:25 pm Oct 18, 202401:25 pm

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office on Friday. A team of 12 ED officials raided the office in connection with a land allotment case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The officials held discussions with senior MUDA representatives, including Commissioner AN Raghunandan, and are expected to seize documents related to this case, India Today reported.

Resignation fallout

MUDA chairperson resigns amid ongoing investigation

The ED raid comes after Siddaramaiah's close aide K Marigowda resigned as MUDA chairperson, citing health reasons. Marigowda had clarified his decision wasn't due to political pressure but a personal choice necessitated by his health condition. "The Chief Minister instructed me to resign, and following his directions, I did so," he said.

Legal proceedings

Siddaramaiah faces prosecution over alleged MUDA scheme irregularities

The opposition has sought Siddaramaiah's resignation after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging the Governor's decision to prosecute him over alleged irregularities in the MUDA scheme. The allegations pertain to compensatory sites allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife, BM Parvathi, in an area with higher property value than her acquired land by the MUDA. Parvathi was allotted the land under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of her 3.16 acres of land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.