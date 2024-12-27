Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi is bracing for thunderstorms and rain, with temperatures ranging between 12°C and 20°C.

Despite the rain, the city's air quality index (AQI) remains 'very poor', with areas like Mundka and Dwarka Sector-8 recording severe levels.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Delhi on Friday

Morning rain lashes Delhi amid cold wave—AQI remains 'very poor'

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:18 am Dec 27, 202410:18 am

What's the story Delhi woke up to early morning showers on Friday, December 27, as the national capital continues to battle cold wave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperature of 13°C at around 7:20am. The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall and strong winds for both Friday and Saturday.

Weather update

IMD forecasts thunderstorms, gusty winds in Delhi

The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms with rain for Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 12°C, with a maximum of around 20°C. On Thursday, the city witnessed light rain or drizzle and a minimum temperature of 8.2°C. The weather department had earlier indicated that weather conditions might intensify on Friday with "moderate rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40km/h."

Air quality

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor' despite rainfall

Despite the rainfall, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improved slightly on Thursday but stayed in the "very poor" category at 340. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Pusa recorded an AQI of 353, North Campus at 342, Mundka at a severe level of 413, Wazirpur at 392, IGI Airport (T3) at 340, Dwarka Sector-8 at 412, RK Puram at 410.

Weather forecast

Western disturbance to impact Delhi-NCR over weekend

The IMD has forecast rain and thundershowers over the weekend as a western disturbance impacts Delhi-NCR. The disturbance is expected to cause a slight dip in temperatures over the next few days. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi said predominant surface wind was from the northeast direction on Thursday. Gusty winds of speed between 30-40km/h are likely on Friday to help disperse pollutants.