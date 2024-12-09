Cold wave warning for Delhi, parts of north India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for Delhi and parts of northern India this week. Temperatures in the capital are likely to plunge significantly, possibly hitting as low as 6°C by December 10. The cold wave is not restricted to Delhi but is also expected to impact neighboring states such as Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh till Saturday.
Temperature drop in Delhi due to western disturbance
The temperature in Delhi started to fall after light rain on Sunday evening. This weather change was due to a western disturbance over central Pakistan. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that "temperatures may rise in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR on December 8 and 9." He added that after December 9, the temperature will fall and cold wave conditions may set in.
Cold wave conditions to hit Rajasthan 1st
According to Kumar, the cold wave will first hit Rajasthan, and then Punjab and Haryana. The IMD has forecasted fog for Monday in Delhi, with temperatures likely to hover between 27°C and 8°C. West Rajasthan is also expected to witness cold wave conditions from December 9 (Monday) to December 14 (Saturday). Similar weather conditions are likely in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh from December 11 (Wednesday).
Shimla witnesses season's 1st snowfall
In a rare occurrence for this time of the year, Shimla witnessed its first snowfall of the season on Sunday night. The early snowfall has sparked the interest of tourists intending to visit the region's resorts. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has worsened considerably with the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling into the "very poor" category at 302 on Sunday afternoon.
Delhi's air quality deteriorates, night shelters set up
In light of a brief improvement in air quality earlier last week, the Supreme Court had permitted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax GRAP Stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR. However, GRAP Stages II and I continue to remain in force across the region. To tackle the cold wave conditions, night shelters have been set up at various spots across Delhi including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.