Delhi: Blast at shop near PVR; white powder-like substance found

What's the story A loud explosion occurred on Thursday near a popular sweet shop close to a PVR multiplex in Prashant Vihar, north Delhi. Police reported discovering a white powder-like substance at the site. According to reports, the blast happened near the boundary wall of a park adjacent to Bansi Wala, the sweet shop.

Cause of explosion under investigation

The cause of the explosion is currently under police investigation. As per the fire department, they received a call about the blast at 11:48 am, leading to the deployment of four fire vehicles to the location. Police confirmed they are examining the details of the call reporting the blast.

Similar incident on October 20

On October 20, an explosion damaged a wall of the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, causing no injuries but sparking panic. The loud blast, heard several kilometers away, was caught on CCTV and caused damage to the school wall, nearby shop windows, and parked cars. A white powder-like substance was discovered at the scene, with preliminary investigations indicating the use of a crude bomb.