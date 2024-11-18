Summarize Simplifying... In short Kailash Gahlot, a key figure in the AAP, has switched to the BJP, just ahead of the anticipated Assembly election.

Gahlot criticized AAP's recent actions as "awkward" and "embarrassing", and dismissed rumors that his move was due to pressure.

This political shift follows BJP's Anil Jha's move to the AAP, adding an interesting twist to the upcoming election.

Kailash Gahlot quits Delhi cabinet, joins BJP

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:39 pm Nov 18, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, hours after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In his resignation letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot slammed the party for putting "political ambitions" above public service. The 50-year-old also said that instead of fighting for citizens' rights, the party was working for its own political agenda.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Gahlot's move comes less than three months before a highly anticipated Assembly election, likely to be a direct contest between his former and current political leaders. The polls are expected to be held in February next year. This also follows a political reversal, as the BJP's Anil Jha, a two-time former MLA, joined the Kejriwal-led party earlier in the day.

Criticism voiced

Gahlot criticizes AAP's shift in focus

Gahlot, a prominent Jat leader in the AAP, also slammed Kejriwal for some controversies. He referred to things like 'sheeshmahal,' calling them "awkward" and "embarrassing." Notably, Gahlot was long regarded as one of Kejriwal's closest allies, especially during the period when the former CM was incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail over the alleged liquor policy scam. When Kejriwal secured bail and stepped down, Gahlot was considered a top contender to succeed him as party leader.

Details

'No pressure...': Gahlot

In his first comments after the shift, Gahlot said, "This is not an easy step for me...I was a part of the AAP since the time of Anna Hazare and have worked for Delhi throughout...as MLA and minister." Gahlot told reporters, "Some may think this is an overnight decision...or due to pressure. But I want to tell them I haven't ever taken any decision due to pressure," dismissing any speculation that the move was influenced by "pressure" from investigative agencies.