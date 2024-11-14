Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi is grappling with severe air pollution for the second day, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 432. The smog has also affected neighboring regions and caused potential flight delays.

However, authorities expect an improvement in the AQI due to stronger winds, and if conditions worsen, restrictions may be imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi woke up to a second consecutive day of severe air pollution

Delhi shrouded in smog for 2nd day, AQI at 432

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:17 am Nov 14, 202409:17 am

What's the story Delhi woke up to a second consecutive day of severe air pollution on Thursday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 432 at 6:00am categorizing it as "severe." A thick layer of smog reduced visibility across the city, affecting transportation. Amritsar and Pathankot airports reported zero visibility at 5:30am while Gorakhpur airport in Uttar Pradesh by 7:00am.

Travel alert

IndiGo issues travel advisory amid severe pollution

In light of the worsening air quality, IndiGo also released a travel advisory on social media. The airline cautioned passengers of possible flight delays due to "winter fog" impacting Amritsar, Varanasi, and Delhi. The advisory asked travelers to check their flight status and factor in additional travel time due to slow-moving road traffic.

Pollution spread

Delhi's air quality worsens, neighboring regions affected

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated considerably over the last 24 hours with 30 of 36 monitoring stations recording severe AQI. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 473, putting it in the "severe plus" category. Nearby areas such as Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram also witnessed very poor air quality with AQIs of 378, 372, and 323 respectively.

Widespread impact

Severe air quality reported in Chandigarh and Bihar's Hajipur

Chandigarh recorded a severe AQI of 415, while Bihar's Hajipur recorded 417 on Wednesday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) termed the dense fog an "episodic event." Despite this, CAQM has not yet implemented Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes measures such as stopping in-person classes for primary schools. CPCB data showed Delhi's AQI averaged 418 at 4:00pm on Wednesday and worsened to 454 by 9:00pm.

Forecast

Delhi's AQI expected to improve with stronger winds

However, the CAQM expects stronger winds to help reduce pollutant concentrations starting Thursday. This could shift the AQI back to the "very poor" category. If severe conditions persist, authorities may impose restrictions under Stage-3 of GRAP, including bans on construction activities and certain vehicles. Notably, Delhi's air quality has slipped into the severe category several times this year. In January, it recorded an AQI of 447 on January 14 and similar levels later that month.