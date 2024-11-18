Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality has hit alarming levels, with the AQI reaching 417 due to factors like stubble burning and poor weather conditions.

The Supreme Court has questioned the local government's delay in implementing pollution control measures, while political parties trade blame over the issue.

Despite the severe air quality, meteorological experts hope for improvement with expected increase in wind speeds.

Delhi CM Atishi blamed BJP for pollution

Atishi blames Centre for Delhi's air emergency

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:36 pm Nov 18, 202412:36 pm

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for its inaction against pollution, as the national capital region woke up to an air quality index (AQI) of 481—the worst this season yet. The Aam Aadmi Party leader blamed farm fires in neighboring states and inaction by the BJP-led Centre for leaving the "people unable to breathe."

Legal scrutiny

Supreme Court questions Delhi government's pollution control measures

The Supreme Court has questioned the Delhi government's delay in implementing Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which should have been enacted after the AQI surpassed 400. The court emphasized that the government could not revert from Stage 4 without its authorization, even if AQI levels improved. It also criticized lax enforcement of firecracker bans post-Diwali, attributing them to worsening air quality.

Pollution contributors

Stubble burning and weather conditions worsen Delhi's air quality

The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an AQI of 417 on Saturday, with stubble smoke playing a major role in PM2.5. Meteorological conditions, such as slow winds and fog, worsened pollution levels. Despite hopes of improvement, winds remained calm, worsening air quality. In Punjab alone, farm fires jumped from 136 to 404 in a day—majorly contributing to Delhi's PM2.5 load as strong northwesterly winds carried smoke toward the capital.

Political blame

BJP criticizes AAP's handling of pollution control measures

As Delhi gears up for elections in February, the BJP took a dig at AAP's pollution control measures. BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva blamed the AAP for poor governance which led to deteriorating air quality and demanded stricter dust control and stubble burning measures. "The situation in Delhi is getting worse. People in Delhi are suffering because of the kind of governance in the city...dust control will have to be done and stubble burning in Punjab will have to stop," Sachdeva said.

Weather forecast

Hope for improvement amidst severe air quality challenges

Meteorological experts said that although a dip in temperatures and calm winds aided smog formation, there is hope for improvement as wind speeds are likely to increase. However, Delhi continues to battle severe air quality challenges as authorities grapple with enforcement and mitigation strategies amid political disputes. The city has been waking up daily to blankets of toxic smog (smoke + fog) covering it, prompting repeated warnings from health experts about increased respiratory illnesses and diseases.