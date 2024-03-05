Next Article

The Bombay High Court set aside a Nagpur sessions court's conviction order

Bombay HC acquits ex-DU professor Saibaba in 'Maoist link' case

What's the story The Bombay High Court on Tuesday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in the "Maoist link" case. The court also set aside a Nagpur session court order, which convicted Saibaba and others in 2017. The bench of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes ruled after rehearing an appeal by the professor after an earlier bench acquitted him in 2022.

What is the 'Maoist link' case?

In March 2017, a sessions court in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, convicted Saibaba and others for alleged Maoist links. They were accused of indulging in Maoist activities, which amounted to waging war against the country. The 54-year-old Saibaba is wheelchair-bound due to his 99% disablity status. He is presently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.