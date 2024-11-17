Summarize Simplifying... In short Kailash Gahlot, a key member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has resigned, citing unfulfilled promises and internal issues.

His departure, just before the Delhi Assembly elections, is seen as a significant blow to the party, with rumors suggesting he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Atishi is set to take over Gahlot's departments, pending approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

Gahlot cited unfulfilled promises for his exit

Atishi to handle Kailash Gahlot's departments, proposal sent to LG

By Chanshimla Varah 06:32 pm Nov 17, 202406:32 pm

What's the story All the departments handled by former Aam Aadmi Party (BJP) leader Kailash Gahlot will go to Atishi, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office announced on Sunday. A proposal regarding the transfer has been sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Before resigning from the party, Gahlot was the minister of Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information & Technology, Home, and Women and Child Development.

Internal challenges

Gahlot criticizes AAP's shift from public service

Gahlot quit the AAP, blaming internal challenges and unfulfilled promises. In his resignation letter, Gahlot slammed the party for not delivering on key promises like cleaning up the Yamuna River. "Take for example the Yamuna, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it," he wrote. Gahlot also drew attention to controversies such as the "Sheeshmahal" row, a reference to the expensive renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Political impact

Gahlot's resignation a significant setback for AAP

He said that such issues "are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi." Gahlot's resignation is viewed as a major blow to the AAP just days before the Delhi Assembly elections. Rumors are rife that he could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP was quick to react to the news, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla saying Gahlot's resignation exposes AAP's departure from its founding principles.

Career overview

Gahlot's political journey and recent initiatives

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also lauded Gahlot's decision and slammed Kejriwal's leadership. AAP MP Sanjay Singh, on the other hand, alleged that Gahlot was coerced by the BJP's "dirty politics" and that his resignation was scripted by them. "BJP government conducted ED...Income Tax raids....BJP put an allegation of ₹112 crores on him. Pressure was created...due to which Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining BJP," Singh claimed.