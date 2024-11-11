Summarize Simplifying... In short Onion prices in Delhi and Mumbai have skyrocketed to ₹80 per kilogram, causing distress among consumers.

The surge, attributed to inflation by sellers, has upset household budgets and sparked calls for government intervention.

Despite the price hike, onions remain a staple purchase due to their essential role in daily diets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Onion prices have skyrocketed in Delhi and Mumbai

Onion prices soar to ₹80/kg in Delhi, Mumbai

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:26 am Nov 11, 202410:26 am

What's the story Onion prices have skyrocketed in Delhi and Mumbai, going up to ₹80 per kilogram at wholesale markets. This is a huge jump from the earlier ₹40-60 per kilogram. A seller from Delhi told news agency ANI, "The price of onions has risen from ₹60 to ₹70 per kilo." He added their sourcing from the mandi directly affects the retail prices.

Public reaction

Consumers express concern over rising onion prices

The steep rise in onion prices has raised concerns among consumers. A Delhi resident, Faiza, expressed her anger over the unexpected price surge. She said, "The price of onions has shot up even though it should have come down according to the season." Faiza also urged the government to intervene and reduce the prices of essential daily consumption vegetables.

Market impact

Mumbai residents feel the pinch of soaring onion prices

In Mumbai too, consumers are reeling under the burden of skyrocketing onion prices. Dr Khan observed that the price of onions and garlic has doubled, greatly affecting the household budget. He said he had to pay ₹360 for five kilograms of onions. Another buyer, Aakash, compared these price fluctuations to the stock market and hoped that "like Sensex hike and fall, the onion price will also come down."

Seller perspective

Sellers attribute price hike to inflation

Kishore, a seller in Mumbai's market, blamed inflation for the skyrocketing onion prices. Despite the steep rise, he said, consumers continue to buy onions as they are a staple in most diets. The steep rise in onion prices has been seen across several states of India, leaving consumers across the country in shock.