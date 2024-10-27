Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Transport Department is digitizing its enforcement of traffic rules for commercial vehicles.

They're hiring a service provider to send e-challans (electronic fines) and other notifications via WhatsApp, using data from the e-Parivahan portal.

This move aims to streamline compliance and will also cater to those not on WhatsApp through SMS and email. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi issues around 1,000-1,500 e-challans daily

Delhi's commercial vehicle owners to receive e-challans via WhatsApp

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:17 pm Oct 27, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The Transport Department of Delhi is gearing up to send e-challans to commercial vehicle owners via WhatsApp. The new move is aimed at making traffic rule enforcement in the city more efficient. At present, Delhi issues around 1,000-1,500 e-challans daily for its nearly 82 lakh active vehicles. However, with this unique system, these numbers are likely to rise significantly.

Provider selection

Service provider recruitment underway

A senior officer from the Transport Department said the process of hiring a service provider, for e-challan enforcement for commercial vehicles registered in Delhi has started. The hired service provider will create and send personalized content via hyperlinks, PDFs, and text for e-challans and other services. This information will be pulled from the e-Parivahan portal, a one-stop digital solution to handle transport-related services.

Integration process

E-challan integration with WhatsApp

The service provider will also integrate e-challans with WhatsApp accounts, allowing the Transport Department to send payment links directly to the vehicle owners. A user interface will also be developed for sending WhatsApp notifications and messages to registered users of the department's application. The messages will be available in both English and Hindi languages, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Automated dispatch

Automated process for sending e-challans and other notifications

The new system will automate sending e-challans, user manuals, certificates, and other notifications such as due date reminders, payment receipts, and notices to vehicle owners through WhatsApp. This initiative is expected to streamline traffic rule enforcement and ensure compliance among commercial vehicle owners in Delhi. For those not using WhatsApp, the department plans to reach out through SMS and email.