What's the story Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has kicked off the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "Jan Sampark" campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. The campaign sees AAP workers distributing a letter, written by Kejriwal, to voters across Delhi. In the letter, he claims that his arrest earlier this year was a political conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to derail his government's public welfare initiatives.

Arrest allegations

Kejriwal's letter reveals 'real reason' for his arrest

The letter explains what Kejriwal describes as the "real reason" behind his five-month-long incarceration. He appeals to voters to ensure AAP's rule continues. "I have prepared a letter, and our workers will go door to door with it," Kejriwal said at the campaign launch. He maintains his arrest wasn't over corruption but an attempt to stop him from working for Delhi's people.

Political fear

Kejriwal accuses BJP of fearing AAP's success

Kejriwal accuses the BJP of fearing his government's achievements in education, healthcare, and public services could challenge their political dominance. "They have governments in 22 states, but they cannot replicate the success of Delhi," he writes in the letter. The former chief minister stresses he has never engaged in corruption and his arrest was aimed to stop initiatives like free electricity and water, mohalla clinics, and quality government schools.

Election warning

Kejriwal warns of potential setbacks under BJP rule

Since his release, Kejriwal has also resumed development projects like road repairs and infrastructure improvements. He warns that a BJP victory could reverse AAP's decade-long progress, claiming they would end free electricity and degrade schools and hospitals. "If they come to power, the first thing they will do is stop your free electricity, ruin government schools and hospitals," he writes in the letter.

Voter appeal

Kejriwal urges voters to protect AAP's work

In his letter, Kejriwal ends by asking voters to save AAP's work from what he calls a BJP conspiracy. "We have no regrets," he writes. "Our entire lives are dedicated to the country and society." He says it is now up to voters to protect the work done by his party. The Jan Sampark campaign, to reach out to Delhi's electorate with this message, will go on till October 29.