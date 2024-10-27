Summarize Simplifying... In short Pollution in the Yamuna river has led to a water crisis in Delhi, affecting areas including Pandara Road and East Kidwai Nagar.

The New Delhi Municipal Council is deploying tankers and establishing a helpline to ensure water availability.

The situation is exacerbated by high ammonia levels in the Yamuna, reducing water treatment capacity by 30% and posing health risks due to toxic foam. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Water supply in Lutyens's Delhi has been disrupted

Yamuna pollution triggers water crisis in Delhi; Lutyens' among affected

By Chanshimla Varah 12:43 pm Oct 27, 202412:43 pm

What's the story At least 27 prime locations in Delhi, including the Lutyens', are facing limited access to water due to the pollution crisis in the Yamuna River. Other areas affected are Jor Bagh, Lodhi Colony, Golf Links, Pandara Road, the High Court vicinity, East and West Kidwai Nagar, Tughlaq Crescent, Ravinder Nagar, Khan Market, Lodhi Estate, Akbar Road, Amrita Shergill Marg, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Prithvi Raj Road, and Tees January Road.

Quality issues

Water rationing and quality concerns amid crisis

At Pandara Road government flats, water is rationed for three hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. Similar complaints come from Type 3 President Estate Quarters near Gole Market. A resident said they use mineral water for washing as dirty water is supplied. In East Kidwai Nagar, residents have been facing water shortage since October 23. Residents were first warned about a five-hour disruption on October 23, which was subsequently extended by an hour on October 25.

Resource allocation

NDMC deploys tankers, seeks additional resources amid crisis

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has deployed three tankers with a 9,000-litre capacity each to supply VIP areas. An NDMC official said they are trying to source more tankers and manpower for VIP zones during the festive season. "We've also established a helpline and will ensure 24-hour water availability through it within the next two days," the official added.

Festive disruption

Pollution levels disrupt water supply ahead of Diwali

Usually, the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar water treatment plants, with a combined capacity of 250 million gallons per day (MGD)—140 MGD from Sonia Vihar and 110 MGD from Bhagirathi—draw their water from the Ganga. However, due to yearly maintenance and repair work being conducted out by the UP Irrigation Department and UP Jal Nigam, the Ganga water flow has been stopped since October 21.

Backup

Yamuna's pollution has gotten worse

As a backup plan, these plants turned to the Yamuna for raw water until the supply was restored after October 31. The problem now is that high ammonia levels of over 1.5 ppm present a huge treatment difficulty, resulting in a 30% reduction in operational capacity. In recent days, the Yamuna's pollution has gotten worse, with a thick layer of toxic foam covering the river. This foam contains toxic compounds, posing serious health hazards, like respiratory issues and skin irritations.