Despite a slight improvement due to increased wind speed and warmer weather, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'.

The pollution crisis, criticized by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as being politicized by the central government, has led to a surge in respiratory illnesses.

The pollution crisis, criticized by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as being politicized by the central government, has led to a surge in respiratory illnesses.

Amidst this, the Delhi High Court upheld a ban on riverbank rituals due to health risks, offering nearly 1,000 alternative locations for Chhath Puja celebrations.

The AQI currently stands at 334

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, still 'very poor'

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:03 pm Nov 11, 202402:03 pm

What's the story After a week of severe pollution, Delhi's air quality has improved slightly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped below 350 and currently stands at 334. However, this still falls in the "very poor" category. The PM10 and PM2.5 levels continue to remain way above safe limits, posing serious health concerns for residents.

Weather impact

Weather conditions contribute to slight improvement in AQI

The minor improvement in Delhi's air quality is due to increased wind speed and slightly warmer weather conditions. However, forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System show that wind speeds will remain below 10km/h over the next few days. This means that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the "very poor" category for a while.

Political response

Sisodia criticizes central government over pollution issue

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has slammed the central government for politicizing the pollution issue. He said, "The Delhi and Punjab governments are making sincere efforts to reduce pollution, but the BJP-led central government is merely engaging in politics over the issue." Sisodia also highlighted that stubble burning incidents in Punjab have drastically reduced this year.

Health impact

Pollution crisis leads to surge in respiratory illnesses

The choking smog has also caused health problems to people, with doctors witnessing a spike in respiratory diseases. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's Dr Bobby Bhalotra said there has been a rise in patients complaining of breathlessness due to increasing AQI. The pollution crisis also came during Chhath Puja festivities, where toxic foam on Yamuna River affected traditional rituals.

Court ruling

Delhi High Court upholds ban on riverbank rituals

Addressing the pollution crisis, the Delhi High Court also upheld a ban on performing rituals directly on the riverbanks due to health risks. The court also provided nearly 1,000 alternative locations for Chhath Puja celebrations. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has also called for collaborative efforts among North Indian states to tackle the ongoing pollution crisis. Despite slight improvements, hazardous air remains elusive for Delhi residents.