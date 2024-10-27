Summarize Simplifying... In short Sikkim has introduced an odd-even traffic rule where vehicles with odd-numbered plates can drive on odd dates, and even-numbered plates on even dates, during specific hours.

The rule applies within Gangtok's municipal limits and certain national highways, but not on feeder roads.

The new regulation is coming into effect from November 5

Sikkim adopts odd-even traffic rule, but not to fight pollution

By Akash Pandey 04:36 pm Oct 27, 202404:36 pm

What's the story The Sikkim government has announced the implementation of the odd-even traffic rule, a strategy that Delhi had used in the past to combat air pollution. But in Sikkim's case, this scheme is being introduced not to fight air pollution but to tackle vehicular congestion within the Gangtok municipal area. The new regulation will come into effect from November 5.

How will it work in Sikkim?

Under Sikkim's odd-even rule, odd-numbered plate vehicles will ply on odd dates, while even-numbered ones can ply on even dates. The scheme will be applicable during certain hours: 9:30am to 12:00pm and 3:30pm to 6:00pm. A relaxation period has been defined between 12:30pm and 3:30pm when all vehicles can ply without restrictions.

Scheme's geographical coverage and exemptions

The odd-even scheme will apply within the municipal limits of Gangtok, along the national highway between Mayfair Fatak and GICI, Zero Point. However, feeder roads will not fall under this rule. Certain vehicles such as those used for emergency services (ambulances, police cars, fire service) as well as essential service vehicles and some government and media vehicles are exempted from these restrictions.