How police nabbed Baba Siddique's murder accused after a month
Shiv Kumar Gautam, the main accused in the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, was arrested from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Gautam had been on the run since the October 12 murder. The arrest was made in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai police officials.
Gautam's arrest and confession
During his interrogation, Gautam admitted to being associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He claimed that Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother, had ordered Siddique's murder. Anmol is also involved in other high-profile cases, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala and a shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence.
Police surveillance leads to Gautam's capture
After Siddique's murder, Gautam went to Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh to meet gang associates. Though police traced him there, they initially couldn't nab him. The investigation then turned toward around 45 people associated with Gautam, especially four who were in regular touch with him. This surveillance strategy finally led to his arrest from a safehouse near his residence.
Four aides arrested alongside Gautam
The police then laid a trap at the identified safehouse and arrested Gautam along with four aides who were helping him escape. The accomplices, identified as Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhileshendra Pratap Singh, were also taken into custody. Till now, the police have arrested a total of 20 people in connection with this case.
Motive behind Siddique's murder revealed
The motive behind Siddique's murder is believed to be his association with Khan. The Bishnoi community resents Khan for killing blackbucks two decades ago, animals they consider sacred. Investigators also revealed that Zeeshan Siddique, son of the deceased politician, is a potential target due to this connection. His photo was found on a phone seized from one of the shooters involved in his father's murder.