Summarize Simplifying... In short Police have arrested Gautam, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for the murder of Baba Siddique, allegedly ordered by Anmol Bishnoi.

The arrest was made possible through surveillance of Gautam's associates, leading to a safehouse where he and four aides were apprehended.

The motive behind the murder is believed to be Siddique's association with actor Salman Khan, resented by the Bishnoi community for killing blackbucks, their sacred animals, two decades ago. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gautam was arrested from UP's Bahraich

How police nabbed Baba Siddique's murder accused after a month

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:50 pm Nov 11, 202412:50 pm

What's the story Shiv Kumar Gautam, the main accused in the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique, was arrested from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Gautam had been on the run since the October 12 murder. The arrest was made in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai police officials.

Confession details

Gautam's arrest and confession

During his interrogation, Gautam admitted to being associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He claimed that Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother, had ordered Siddique's murder. Anmol is also involved in other high-profile cases, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala and a shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

Surveillance strategy

Police surveillance leads to Gautam's capture

After Siddique's murder, Gautam went to Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh to meet gang associates. Though police traced him there, they initially couldn't nab him. The investigation then turned toward around 45 people associated with Gautam, especially four who were in regular touch with him. This surveillance strategy finally led to his arrest from a safehouse near his residence.

Aides apprehended

Four aides arrested alongside Gautam

The police then laid a trap at the identified safehouse and arrested Gautam along with four aides who were helping him escape. The accomplices, identified as Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhileshendra Pratap Singh, were also taken into custody. Till now, the police have arrested a total of 20 people in connection with this case.

Murder motive

Motive behind Siddique's murder revealed

The motive behind Siddique's murder is believed to be his association with Khan. The Bishnoi community resents Khan for killing blackbucks two decades ago, animals they consider sacred. Investigators also revealed that Zeeshan Siddique, son of the deceased politician, is a potential target due to this connection. His photo was found on a phone seized from one of the shooters involved in his father's murder.