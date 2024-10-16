'Magnificent': Israeli ambassador expresses awe at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. He said he was "honored to visit the magnificent temple" and "amazed by the number of pilgrims and worshippers who visit here." Ambassador Azar also highlighted the ancient heritage that Israel and India share. "Just as we take pride in ours, I see the same strength and devotion in your people, which gives a sense of unity and resilience," he said.
Ambassador Azar highlights shared heritage
The ambassador also stressed on the importance of location in remembering historical events and values. "As we say, location is very important because it's not an imagination, things have happened here in past and people are commemorating day after day, year after year and they are remembering values each day," he said. "As an ambassador..., it is very important for me to understand the identity and the people and that's why I came here together with my wife," he added.
Azar meets with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Before visiting the temple, Ambassador Azar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. They had a "fruitful and meaningful discussion" on possible cooperation between Israel and Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath called the meeting another step toward strengthening bonds in areas of mutual interest, and said he looks forward to exploring new avenues of collaboration that would benefit the residents of Uttar Pradesh.