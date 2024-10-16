Summarize Simplifying... In short Israeli Ambassador Azar recently visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, expressing his admiration for the temple and its historical significance.

Prior to this, he had a productive meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, discussing potential collaborations between Israel and Uttar Pradesh.

The visit and discussions are seen as steps towards strengthening ties and exploring new avenues of mutual interest. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Reuven Azar visited the temple with his wife

'Magnificent': Israeli ambassador expresses awe at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

What's the story Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. He said he was "honored to visit the magnificent temple" and "amazed by the number of pilgrims and worshippers who visit here." Ambassador Azar also highlighted the ancient heritage that Israel and India share. "Just as we take pride in ours, I see the same strength and devotion in your people, which gives a sense of unity and resilience," he said.

Ambassador Azar highlights shared heritage

The ambassador also stressed on the importance of location in remembering historical events and values. "As we say, location is very important because it's not an imagination, things have happened here in past and people are commemorating day after day, year after year and they are remembering values each day," he said. "As an ambassador..., it is very important for me to understand the identity and the people and that's why I came here together with my wife," he added.

Azar meets with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Before visiting the temple, Ambassador Azar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. They had a "fruitful and meaningful discussion" on possible cooperation between Israel and Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath called the meeting another step toward strengthening bonds in areas of mutual interest, and said he looks forward to exploring new avenues of collaboration that would benefit the residents of Uttar Pradesh.

'Really honored to visit this magnificent temple'