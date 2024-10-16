Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India has criticized the governments of Punjab and Haryana for their inaction on air pollution in Delhi, particularly their failure to prosecute those responsible for stubble burning.

The court has given a one-week deadline to initiate prosecutions, warning of contempt proceedings against the Haryana Chief Secretary if no action is taken.

The court also questioned the effectiveness of the Central Commission for Air Quality Management, calling it a "toothless wonder" for not implementing its own orders.

SC called stubble burning a major cause of pollution

'Complete defiance...': Supreme Court blasts Punjab, Haryana over Delhi pollution

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:09 pm Oct 16, 202412:09 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for their inaction on stubble burning, a major cause of winter air pollution in Delhi and its neighboring regions. The court observed a sharp increase in stubble burning incidents in both states, calling it an "absolute defiance" of orders from the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM). "We see that the affidavit by Haryana is full of non-compliance," Justice AS Oka said.

Court summons

SC summons Haryana Chief Secretary over non-compliance

The court has summoned the Haryana Chief Secretary to appear on October 23, after observing non-compliance with CAQM directives. "We direct Commission to take penal action against State Officers under Section 14. We direct Chief Secretary Mr Prasad to be physically present on next Wednesday," Justice Oka said. The court was hearing a case related to non-adherence to orders issued by the CAQM regarding stubble burning practices in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Inaction criticized

SC criticizes CAQM for inaction on violations

The Supreme Court also took issue with the central commission's inaction against violations. "Who is appearing for Punjab and Haryana? None of the members of the commission are qualified for dealing with matters of air pollution. Absolute non-compliance," Justice Oka said. The court added that not a single prosecution has been initiated yet, proving that enforcement measures only exist on paper.

Contempt warning

SC warns of contempt proceedings if no action taken

When the Haryana Chief Secretary claimed that 17 FIRs were registered this year, Justice Oka pointed out that these cases weren't filed under the required provisions. The court warned it would initiate contempt proceedings if due action wasn't taken within a week. "We are telling you very clearly. We will give you one week and if not complied, we will issue contempt against Chief Secretary," the top court said.

Non-prosecution

Punjab government criticized for non-prosecution of violators

The court also slammed the Punjab government for failing to prosecute those responsible for stubble burning. "Show us a single prosecution. You could have prosecuted persons under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act. Not a single case is initiated. There is no compliance," Justice Oka said. The court also dared the Punjab government to admit it can't handle multiple violations, adding neither Punjab nor Haryana had prosecuted violators since 2021, only imposing nominal fines.

Effectiveness questioned

SC questions CAQM's effectiveness and competence

The court also slammed the CAQM, the central government panel that prosecutes pollution law violators. The CAQM was called a "toothless wonder" for not implementing its own orders. The court also questioned the competence of its members. A bench comprising Justice Oka, Justice AG Masih, and Justice Amanullah has given a one-week deadline to prosecute violators.