In short Simplifying... In short Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's comments supporting jailed MP Amritpal Singh have sparked controversy.

Channi's remarks were criticized by BJP leaders, while Congress distanced itself from his statement.

Singh, leader of the radical group "Waris Punjab De," was arrested in April 2023 for inciting disharmony and other criminal charges, with nine of his associates also in jail. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Channi criticizes detention of independent MP

Explained: Row over ex-CM Channi's remarks on jailed MP Amritpal

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:07 pm Jul 26, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Former Punjab Chief Minister and parliamentarian Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday courted controversy over his statement in the Lok Sabha. Without taking anyone's name, the Congress leader said, "What about the undeclared Emergency in the country today?...A man who was elected as an MP by 20 lakh people in Punjab is behind bars under the NSA." Channi was referring to radical pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh who won the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib seat as an independent candidate.

Party stance

Congress distances itself from Channi's remarks

Soon after, the Congress distanced itself from Channi's statement. "The views expressed by Charanjit Singh Channi on Amritpal Singh are his own, and do not reflect in any way the position of the...Congress," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on X. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann said, "I am not concerned for what Channi says. I am more concerned for Punjab's law and order." Both parties are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Twitter Post

Watch: Channi's comments in Lok Sabha

Political backlash

BJP leaders criticize Channi's support

BJP leaders criticized his remarks, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla demanding answers from the Congress. In a post on X, Poonawalla said, "Batting for separatists who want tukde tukde of India? Rahul ji must answer-the idea of Khalistan that caused the assassination of PM Indira ji is being hailed!! Why does Congress always bat for separatists and terrorists? Yakub, Afzal, 26/11 jihadis, now K terrorists?" he said.

Reaction

Singh's mother thanks Channi

On Friday, Balwinder Kaur, Singh's mother, thanked Channi for raising the issue of injustice. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kaur said, "We thank Channi ji for raising the issue of all the injustice that is being done to Punjab. I would like to tell everyone that wherever any injustice is taking place, they should speak up. The NSA has invoked action against him and he should be released. We thank Channi Ji for raising his voice for the truth."

Legal troubles

Singh arrested on April 23, 2023

To recall, Singh, chief of radical outfit "Waris Punjab De," was arrested on April 23, 2023 from a gurudrawa in Rode, native village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the 14th head of Damdami Taksal and militant separatist who was killed in Operation Blue Star. The Punjab Police launched a crackdown following the Ajnala incident on February 23, 2023. During that event, Singh and his friends, weilding weapons, broke through barriers and went into a police station outside of Amritsar city.

Criminal cases

9 of Singh's associates lodged in Dibrugarh jail

They clashed with law enforcement officers in an effort to secure the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of their associates. Singh and his companions faced multiple criminal charges, including inciting disharmony among communities, attempted murder, assaults on police personnel, and obstructing the lawful duties of public servants. Nine of his associates are also lodged in Dibrugarh jail.