Once completed, this tunnel will be the world's highest, located at about 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road.

Modi accuses Pakistan of supporting terrorism

'Pakistan hasn't learned anything from history…': PM Modi in Kargil

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:16 am Jul 26, 202411:16 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying tribute to the soldiers who died in the 1999 Kargil War, hit out at Pakistan for failing to learn from its past and continuing to support terrorism. Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial, PM Modi said, "Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. It hasn't learned any lessons from history. In his tribute to the soldiers, the PM said that their contribution to the nation is immortal and will forever be remembered.

Anniversary observance

Modi commemorates 25th anniversary of Kargil victory

Marking the 25th anniversary of India's 1999 victory over Pakistan, PM Modi said that Pakistan continues to seek relevance through terrorism and proxy wars. Notably, July 26, observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorates the successful conclusion of "Operation Vijay," a nearly three-month battle on Kargil's icy heights in 1999.

Infrastructure development

PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel project

During his visit, PM Modi also initiated construction on a significant infrastructure project. He also remotely carried out the "first blast" for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project from Ladakh's Drass. The tunnel aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Upon completion, it will be the world's highest tunnel at an elevation of approximately 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road.