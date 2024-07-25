In short Simplifying... In short In an effort to reflect Indian cultural values and decolonize, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential residence, has renamed two of its main halls.

'Concept of Shahenshah...': Priyanka Gandhi's jibe over Rashtrapati Bhavan move

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:18 pm Jul 25, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over the the renaming of two halls in Rashtrapati Bhavan. "There is no concept of Durbar but there is a concept of Shahenshah," she told news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu announced the renaming of two halls in Rashtrapati Bhavan: Durbar Hall is now Ganatantra Mandap, and Ashok Hall is now Ashok Mandap.

While announcing the decision, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement, "Rashtrapati Bhavan...is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people. Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavor to make the ambiance of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of Indian cultural values and ethos."

"Accordingly, President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to rename two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan—namely, 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall'—as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap' respectively," it added. "'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards. The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, 'Ganatantra'," the statement said.

The statement added, "The word 'Ashok' connotes someone who is 'free from all sufferings'...Also, 'Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence." "The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok...The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions...Renaming 'Ashok Hall' as 'Ashok Mandap' brings uniformity in language and removes the traces of anglicization," it further said.

Watch: Vadra's statement here

Vadra's comment is being interpreted as a dig at PM Modi. Earlier this year during the Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaign, Vadra called PM Modi a "Shahenshah" who lives in castles and cannot understand the plight of the common man. In response to Vadra's comments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he was not a "Shahenshah" but a "Sehanshah," a person who tolerates.