In brief Simplifying... In brief BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya, are calling for MP Asaduddin Owaisi's disqualification from Parliament, citing his 'Jai Palestine' slogan as a violation of Article 102 of the Indian Constitution.

This article allows for disqualification under certain circumstances, such as allegiance to a foreign state.

Union ministers, including Kiren Rijiju and G Kishan Reddy, have also expressed concern over Owaisi's controversial oath, questioning its appropriateness. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Controversy over Owaisi's oath-taking slogans

Can MP Owaisi be disqualified for 'Jai Palestine' slogan

By Chanshimla Varah 02:45 pm Jun 26, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), ignited a political controversy during his oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The controversy was over the mention of conflict-hit Palestine at the end of the oath. "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine. Takbeer, Allah-u-Akbar," the Hyderabad MP said. Following this incident, the presiding officer ordered that Owaisi's remarks be expunged from official records.

Disqualification debate

BJP leaders demand Owaisi's disqualification from Parliament

The incident has also led to calls from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders for Owaisi's disqualification from Parliament. Amit Malviya, the BJP leader and head of the party's IT department, suggested that Owaisi's actions could lead to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Citing Article 102 of the Indian Constitution, Malviya posted on social media that "as per extant rules, Asaduddin Owaisi can be disqualified from his Lok Sabha membership, for demonstrating adherence to a foreign state, that is Palestine."

Article 102

What does Article 102 say

Article 120 deals with the disqualifications of MPs under certain circumstances. Under this provision, a person can be disqualified if he holds any office of profit under the Indian Government or State other than an office declared by Parliament. They can also be disqualified if they are of unsound mind, are undischarged insolvent, are not citizens of India, have voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a foreign state, or are under any acknowledgement of allegiance or adherence to a foreign state.

Ministers' response

Union ministers weigh in on Owaisi's controversial oath

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, said that he received numerous complaints about the mention of Palestine in Owaisi's oath. Rijiju stated that while India does not have any enmity with Palestine or any other country, it needs to be checked if it is proper for a member to raise the slogan praising another country during oath-taking. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also criticized Owaisi, saying, "Living in India, he cannot say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', but he can hail Palestine."