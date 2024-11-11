Summarize Simplifying... In short Yogendra Yadav had an unpleasant encounter with Air India, citing rude customer service and a lack of complaint protocol.

Yogendra Yadav's 'very sad experience' with Air India; airline responds

What's the story Swaraj Abhiyan founder Yogendra Yadav has recounted his "very sad experience" with Air India while boarding a flight to Kathmandu. In a detailed post on X, Yadav narrated the series of inconveniences he and his wife faced, including a four-hour flight delay, downgraded travel class without prior notice or refund offer, and multiple unsuccessful web check-in attempts due to ineligibility. The couple was also directed to three different counters at the airport for no apparent reason.

Yadav's encounter with 'rude' customer service, apology

Yadav further shared that a "very rude" customer service executive refused to assign them seats at first, until a supervisor intervened. When he approached to file a complaint, he was initially told no complaints book existed, until one was found on his insistence. Despite all this, Yadav acknowledged receiving a polite apology from the floor supervisor.

Read Yogendra Yadav's post here

Air India responds to Yadav's complaints

Over an hour after Yadav's post, Air India responded on its official X handle. The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured that they were addressing the issue on priority. "Dear Mr. Yadav, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. We're addressing this on priority and will get back to you at the earliest," the airline wrote in a comment on his post.

Air India's ongoing merger amid customer complaints

Yadav's post also encouraged other X users to share their own unsatisfactory experiences with Air India. The airline, which is now owned by Tata Group, is currently undergoing a merger with Vistara. This incident only adds to a growing list of customer complaints against the airline. Earlier, musician Ricky Kej and actor Tilottama Shome had also reported poor travel experiences with Air India.