Heavy rains in Mumbai have disrupted air and rail travel, prompting airlines like Air India and SpiceJet to issue advisories about potential delays.

The Maharashtra government is actively managing the situation, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar overseeing disaster management efforts.

The India Meteorological Department warns of continued intense rainfall in the region, which has already caused significant waterlogging and affected visibility.

Flight operations disrupted by Mumbai rains

Flights delayed, canceled amid Mumbai rain; airlines issue advisory

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:13 pm Jul 25, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Heavy and continuous rainfall in Mumbai has severely disrupted flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, have issued advisory on potential disruptions. IndiGo said that the persistent rains are causing periodic delays in their flight schedules but assured they are working relentlessly to ensure smooth operations. Air India and SpiceJet also alerted passengers about possible delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Travel advisory

Airlines issue advisories

Air India has advised passengers to start early for the airport due to potential delays caused by slow traffic and waterlogging. "Flights to and from Mumbai may get affected due to heavy rains," the airline's advisory noted. Similarly, SpiceJet warned that all departures and arrivals at Mumbai airport might be impacted due to the adverse weather conditions. The airlines are urging passengers to stay updated on their flight status amidst these weather disruptions.

Weather disruption

Brief suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport

Poor visibility due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to a brief suspension of flight operations at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. The operations resumed after around 20 minutes when visibility was recorded at 1000 meters, and Runway Visual Range (RVR) was measured at 1200 meters at 10:55am. This temporary halt in operations further added to the disruptions caused by the ongoing adverse weather conditions in the city.

Government action

Maharashtra government's response to heavy rainfall

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been reviewing the ongoing heavy rain and flood situation in various districts of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur and Sangli. Pawar has instructed the disaster management system of all the districts and the concerned officials of the district administration to provide necessary assistance to people as soon as possible.

Weather forecast

IMD predicts intense rainfall in Mumbai, surrounding areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai issued a nowcast warning predicting intense spells of rain in isolated areas across Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, Raigad, and the Ghat regions of Pune over the next 3-4 hours. "Monsoon is very active over Maharashtra," said IMD Director, Mumbai, Sunil Kamble. He added that more than 65mm of rainfall has been recorded in and around Mumbai since yesterday.

Rail disruption

Heavy rainfall affects railway services in Mumbai

The heavy rainfall has also affected railway services, with the Panvel-Chouk line suspended due to flooding. Local trains are running with reduced speeds because of reduced visibility on account of heavy rainfall and high wind speed. Waterlogging was reported in areas like the Bhandup pumping station, Vikhroli, and near King Circle.