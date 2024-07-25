In short Simplifying... In short The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is planning to upgrade its examination system with biometric authentication and AI-based surveillance, inviting bids from profit-making PSUs for technology services.

What's the story The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to upgrade its exam system by integrating advanced digital technologies, reports said on Thursday. This comes in response to recent reports about cheating and fraud in government exams. The commission plans to implement Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and facial recognition for candidates. Additionally, technological measures such as AI-driven CCTV surveillance and QR code scanning of e-admit cards are being introduced to combat fraud and impersonation during examinations.

To facilitate these technological advancements, the UPSC has issued a tender inviting bids from public sector undertakings (PSUs) to provide technology services during the exams. The tender specifies that "the bidder should be a profit-making entity having an average annual turnover of at least ₹100 crore from examination-based projects during the last three financial years." Details such as exam schedule, venue list, and candidate numbers will be shared with the service provider two to three weeks prior to the examination.

The decision to revamp the examination system comes in the aftermath of recent criticism from the Supreme Court directed at the National Testing Agency (NTA) for lapses in conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. Additionally, a 34-year-old Indian Administrative Services trainee officer Puja Khedkar is accused of manipulating her identity to take the Indian Civil Services exam multiple times, exceeding the allowed limit. Notably, the UPSC has filed a case against Khedkar for "misrepresenting and falsifying facts."

To recall, Khedkar first made headlines after she was accused of abusing her power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to during her training at the Pune district collectorate in Maharashtra. Additionally, she was accused of bullying those around her and placing a red-blue beacon, indicating a high-ranking official, on a private Audi luxury sedan she used. The car also had "Maharashtra Government" written on it during her stint.

According to reports on Wednesday, Khedkar missed her reporting deadline at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie on Tuesday. Amidst the controversy, Khedkar was recalled to the academy and instructed to report by July 23, and her training program was suspended. Reports suggest that Khedkar is untraceable. The LBSNAA in Mussoorie is the training institute for IAS officers.