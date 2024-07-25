In short Simplifying... In short Delhi's Chief Minister, Kejriwal, remains in custody until August 8 as the Delhi High Court deliberates on his arrest and bail plea related to a money laundering case.

No relief, Kejriwal's custody extended till August 8

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:17 pm Jul 25, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended until August 8 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in the money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped excise policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Kejriwal attended the hearing through video conferencing from Tihar Jail, news agency ANI reported. The court also extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi's K Kavitha in the case.

Additional accusations

Delhi HC reserve order on Kejriwal's bail plea

Last week, the Delhi High Court reserved its decision on Kejriwal's plea contesting his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case. The court also reserved its order on Kejriwal's interim bail request and will consider his plea for regular bail on July 29. To recall, the AAP national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

Bail and arrest

Kejriwal's arrest by CBI

Kejriwal, who was in judicial custody in the money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, was arrested by the CBI last month in the same case. This came after a Delhi court granted the CM regular bail, which was later stayed by the Delhi High Court.

Defense argument

'Afterthought insurance arrest...': Kejriwal's lawyer questions CBI's action

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi last week, representing Kejriwal, described the Delhi CM's arrest by the CBI as an "afterthought insurance arrest." Arguing before the Delhi High Court in support of Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the CBI, Singhvi asserted that the agency lacks both material evidence and valid grounds for the arrest. Singhvi also argued that there was no risk of Kejriwal tampering with evidence or witnesses, nor any danger or flight risk.

Prosection's statement

Kejriwal can't dictate course of probe: CBI

The CBI's lawyer, DP Singh, countered that Kejriwal cannot dictate the course of the investigation. He stated that the CrPC permits arrest for investigative purposes and argued that Kejriwal's arrest was necessary as his custodial interrogation had become essential. Singh claimed that the CBI had "sufficient material" to prove that Kejriwal could influence and derail the investigation. He also noted that all main accused in the case, including Kavitha and Sisodia, were still in custody.

Allegations

CBI's accusations against Kejriwal in liquor policy case

To recall, the CBI has accused Kejriwal of deliberately manipulating the liquor policy, causing windfall gains to wholesalers in exchange for "illegal gratification of ₹100 crore from the South Group" to fund the AAP's election expenses for the Goa polls. The agency alleges that Kejriwal was part of a conspiracy in the liquor scam and that all Delhi government decisions were taken under his direction.