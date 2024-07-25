In short Simplifying... In short Two men, Ashok and Satish, were arrested for stealing high-end bikes in Bengaluru, reportedly to fund a friend's wife's cancer treatment.

Ashok was helping the couple who had supported him with food and shelter

Man stole bikes to fund friend's wife's breast cancer, arrested

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:06 pm Jul 25, 202412:06 pm

What's the story The Bengaluru Police has arrested 33-year-old Ashok alias Apple, a former fruit vendor who turned to stealing two-wheelers to support his friend's wife, who was undergoing breast cancer treatment. According to reports, Ashok was helping the couple who had supported him with food and shelter after his wife left him. The police arrested Ashok and his accomplice Satish alias Sathy while investigating the theft of a software engineer's bike, according to a report in the Times of India.

Criminal records

Stolen bikes recovered

The stolen bike, owned by software engineer Nikhil ER from Girinagar II Phase, was recovered along with seven others totaling a value of ₹10.7 lakh. Satish is reportedly involved in 42 criminal cases including murder, robbery, chain snatching and thefts. Ashok is facing 15 cases and had only been released from prison a month ago. According to the report, Ashok would sell fruits in the day and commit the theft during nighttime with Satish.

Theft operation

Duo's modus operandi

Ashok and Satish primarily targeted Pulsar and KTM bikes. They would break into locked houses to steal two-wheelers, which they later sold in various locations across Bengaluru. The stolen bikes were usually parked in an empty place near Byadarahalli while they searched for potential buyers. The investigation into their activities is ongoing.