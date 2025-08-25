Dr Pepper owner buys coffee chain Peet's in $18B deal

Keurig Dr Pepper, a leading US beverage company, has announced its plan to acquire Dutch coffee and tea giant JDE Peet's in an $18 billion deal. The acquisition will see Keurig Dr Pepper pay €31.85 ($37.3) per share in cash, a 33% premium on the Dutch firm's 90-day volume-weighted average stock price. The total equity purchase amounts to €15.7 billion ($18.4 billion).

Strategic move Strategic move to boost coffee business The acquisition comes as a strategic move by Keurig Dr Pepper to boost its struggling coffee business. The company has been facing declining sales in its US coffee division, with a 0.2% drop to $900 million in Q2. This was due to a fall in shipments of single-serve coffee pods and Keurig coffee makers.

Future plans Creation of new coffee company After the acquisition, Keurig Dr Pepper plans to separate its beverage and coffee units into two distinct US-listed companies. This would reverse the 2018 merger between Keurig and Dr Pepper Snapple which created North America's third-largest beverage company with $11 billion in annual revenues. The new coffee company is expected to generate $16 billion in annual net sales under the leadership of Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, current CFO of Keurig Dr Pepper.