Miko raises ₹1,325cr at nearly 3x higher valuation

Miko's revenue surged by 58% last year

Miko makes its money by selling AI robots like Miko Mini and Miko 3, plus a subscription service called Miko Max for extra features.

The company is active in over 140 countries, including the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

With this round, AMDG-PAX now owns nearly 28% of the company.

Even though Miko reported a ₹120 crore loss last year, its revenue shot up by 58% to ₹358 crore in FY24—showing it's still on a strong growth path.