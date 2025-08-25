Next Article
Miko raises ₹1,325cr at nearly 3x higher valuation
Miko, the Indian startup behind those friendly child companion robots, just scored ₹1,325 crore ($155 million) in fresh funding from the AMDG-PAX Foundation.
This new investment boosts Miko's valuation to about $550 million—nearly triple what it was last round.
Miko's revenue surged by 58% last year
Miko makes its money by selling AI robots like Miko Mini and Miko 3, plus a subscription service called Miko Max for extra features.
The company is active in over 140 countries, including the US, Europe, and the Middle East.
With this round, AMDG-PAX now owns nearly 28% of the company.
Even though Miko reported a ₹120 crore loss last year, its revenue shot up by 58% to ₹358 crore in FY24—showing it's still on a strong growth path.