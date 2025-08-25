India's crude oil imports fall to lowest since February

Refined oil product imports down 12.8%

Refined oil product imports fell even further—down 12.8%—as India braces for new US tariffs (up to 50%) on Indian goods linked to Russian oil deals, kicking in from August 27, 2024.

Still, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum are back to buying discounted Russian oil, while Nayara Energy is finding alternative routes despite EU sanctions.

Trade talks with the US are on the table, with officials stating they will approach the relationship with a "very open mind."