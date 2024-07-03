In brief Simplifying... In brief In response to the rising Zika virus cases in Maharashtra, the Centre has issued an advisory emphasizing increased surveillance and control of Aedes mosquitoes in various locations.

The advisory also encourages states to spread awareness about the virus, which is mostly asymptomatic and mild, through social media and other platforms.

As of now, eight cases have been reported in Maharashtra.

Zika virus advisory issued by Centre

Centre issues advisory amidst rising Zika virus cases in Maharashtra

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:31 pm Jul 03, 202403:31 pm

What's the story The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states after a surge in reported Zika virus cases from Maharashtra. The advisory calls for constant vigilance, particularly through screening pregnant women for the virus and monitoring fetal growth in those who have tested positive. "As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the fetus of the affected pregnant lady, states have been advised to alert the clinicians for close monitoring," the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.

Case reports

Pune reports 5 Zika cases

In June, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported five cases of Zika virus infection. Among these was a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Erandwane. The ministry has underscored the need for enhanced entomological surveillance and intensified vector control activities in various locations including residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities. Hospitals have been directed to appoint a nodal officer to monitor and ensure premises are free of Aedes mosquitoes.

Awareness campaign

Advisory encourages awareness, preparedness against Zika

The advisory also encourages states to spread awareness through precautionary Information, Education and Communication messages on social media and other platforms. This is aimed at reducing panic as most Zika cases are asymptomatic and mild. "Though it is reported to be associated with microcephaly, no report of any Zika-associated microcephaly has been reported in the country since 2016," the advisory reads. States have been directed to ensure timely detection, control of any impending outbreak, preparedness, and availability of appropriate logistics.

Reporting protocol

8 Zika virus cases in Maharashtra

State authorities have been advised to immediately report any detected case to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC). Notably, the number of Zika virus cases in Maharashtra as of Tuesday stands at eight.