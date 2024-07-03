In brief Simplifying... In brief Kavitha and Manish Sisodia, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation respectively, have had their judicial custody extended until July 25.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also in custody, has challenged his arrest and subsequent remand in the Delhi High Court.

All three are implicated in an excise policy case and money laundering allegations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi excise policy scam update

Court extends Kavitha, Sisodia's judicial custody till July 25

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:12 pm Jul 03, 202403:12 pm

What's the story A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia until July 25 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody via video conference as the previous custody period expired. On Monday, the Delhi High Court denied K Kavitha bail in two corruption and money laundering cases related to the excise scam.

Arrest details

Kejriwal under judicial custody till July 12

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15. Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for his role in the excise policy case and later by the ED on March 9 for money laundering. His curative petitions to the Supreme Court were rejected. Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody until July 12. He has been arrested by both the ED and the CBI.

On Monday

Kejriwal moves Delhi HC against arrest by CBI

On Monday, Kejriwal moved the Delhi HC against his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party chief also challenged a Delhi court's June 26 order that sent him to three-day custody. On Saturday, the Delhi court remanded him to judicial custody until July 12, citing his alleged involvement as one of the "main conspirators" in the case. The CBI had requested a 14-day judicial custody for Kejriwal, citing his uncooperative behavior during the investigation.