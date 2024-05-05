Next Article

The lawsuit was filed at the Delhi High Court

Tesla sues Indian battery manufacturer for alleged trademark infringement

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:45 pm May 05, 202403:45 pm

What's the story Tesla, the globally recognized electric vehicle giant, has filed a lawsuit against an Indian battery maker, Tesla Powers India Private Limited. The US-based automaker has accused the Indian company of trademark violation and unfair business practices. The legal action was initiated at the Delhi High Court, with Tesla seeking an injunction and damages against the Gurugram-based firm, for allegedly exploiting its well-known brand name in product promotion.

Legal proceedings

Tesla's trademark registrations and cease-and-desist notice

Tesla, incorporated under Delaware laws, maintains that it possesses trademark registrations in numerous global jurisdictions. The company, known for its innovative battery technologies, sent a cease-and-desist notice to the defendants on April 18, 2022. Despite several correspondences between August 2022 and March 2023, the Indian firm continued to market their products under the 'Tesla' name, prompting Tesla Inc. to file the lawsuit.

Court notice

Delhi HC serves notice to Tesla Powers India

Justice Anish Dayal of the Delhi High Court served a notice to Tesla Powers India Private Limited and other defendants on May 2. The court has scheduled further hearings for May 22, 2024. The Indian company, specializing in manufacturing lead-acid batteries for automobiles, inverters, and UPS systems, responded through its legal representative that it does not produce any electric vehicles.