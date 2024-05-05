Next Article

Alcazar will get Level 2 ADAS

Hyundai to launch three new SUVs in Indian market

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:50 pm May 05, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Hyundai is preparing to introduce three new SUV models in the Indian market by the end of 2024. The forthcoming lineup will include updated versions of the Alcazar and Tucson, as well as an electric variant of the popular Creta. The revamped Alcazar, a product of South Korean automotive expertise, is expected to be launched in India in the upcoming months.

Car #1

Hyundai Alcazar

The exterior design of the new Alcazar will closely resemble that of the refreshed Creta, but with unique visual elements to position it as a more upscale offering. The updated Alcazar is set to share many features and technologies with the latest Creta, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety and convenience. However, no changes are expected in its powertrain.

Car #2

Hyundai Tucson

In late 2023, Hyundai introduced an updated version of the Tucson for international markets to extend the life cycle of its current generation. The refresh includes a new front grille and lighting pattern, new skid plates, brand-new alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear. The interior has been revamped with a revised dashboard that flaunts a new panoramic curved display, housing a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a 12.3-inch digital console.

Car #3

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai plans to unveil an EV version of the Creta later this year, with a potential launch in India slated for early 2025. This midsize electric SUV will compete with other electric SUVs like Maruti Suzuki eVX, Toyota's equivalent model, Tata Curvv, Tata Nexon.ev, and MG ZS EV. The electric motor for this car could be sourced from the base variant of Kona Electric, and it is likely to feature a battery pack supplied by LG.