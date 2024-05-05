Next Article

Mahindra launches affordable 7-seater diesel variant of XUV700 SUV

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:18 pm May 05, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Mahindra has recently introduced a more cost-effective version of its seven-seater XUV700 SUV. The entry-level MX variant, equipped with a diesel engine, is priced at ₹15 lakh, making it ₹3 lakh cheaper than the AX3 7-seater. This new model retains the same features as the two-row version, including an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto, and multiple USB ports.

Model details

XUV700 MX 7-Seater: Features and comparison

The XUV700 MX 7-seater comes with a variety of features such as four speakers, a 7.0-inch MID and analog dials, tilt adjustable steering, and a center armrest with storage. It also includes adjustable headrests for four passengers, follow-me-home headlights, powered ORVMs, and ISOFIX anchors. In comparison to the XUV700 MX 5-seater which costs ₹14.60 lakh, the seven-seat version is slightly pricier by ₹40,000 but offers identical mechanical specifications.

Vehicle specs

Engine specifications and color options

Both the seven-seat and five-seat models of the XUV700 MX are mechanically identical, featuring a lower-powered 156hp, 2.2-liter diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Potential buyers can choose from the same five color options - Everest white, Dazzling red, Red rage, Midnight black, and Napoli Black. These specifications ensure that customers have a variety of choices to suit their preferences.

Premium launch

Mahindra rolls out premium XUV700 Blaze Edition

In addition to the cost-effective XUV700, Mahindra has also launched a premium model - the XUV700 Blaze Edition. This limited-edition SUV, priced at ₹24.24 lakh (ex-showroom), features an eye-catching matte red paint job. The Blaze Edition is based on the AX7 L variant, and costs approximately ₹25,000 more than the standard AX7 L trims. It will be available exclusively in front-wheel-drive form, and only in a 7-seat configuration.