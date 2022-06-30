Auto

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jun 30, 2022, 11:02 am 4 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has a body-on-frame chassis

The Scorpio brand name is almost as famous as Mahindra itself and that is due to the longevity of this SUV along with the loyalty that it enjoys. Mahindra has now expanded the brand in form of the new Scorpio-N. This is a more premium SUV placed just below the XUV700 while being above the Thar. Here is our review of the diesel automatic.

The Scorpio-N has been one of the most eagerly awaited new cars with test mules being spotted for many months, igniting more interest.

It completes the new generation of Mahindra SUVs after the Thar and the XUV700.

This story provides insight into what all has changed with the new generation Scorpio-N as it boasts a revamped design, more technology, and some premium features.

Exteriors The car is based on a new body-on-frame platform

The Scorpio-N sits on a new body-on-frame platform and that increases its dimensions. With a length of 4,662mm, the Scorpio-N is bigger than the current Scorpio and the styling shows its premium positioning. There is a large chrome grille flanked by slim headlamps while the lines are more sculpted now. The boxy roofline stays but there are new vertical taillamps now.

Interiors The interiors have a dual-tone upholstery

The interiors feel like a big upgrade with a pleasing dual-tone upholstery and soft-touch dashboard inserts being added. The design is all new and uses premium materials to good effect. The driver's display is easy to read with a big screen and the main touch display also feels good quality. There are enough physical buttons as well.

Space The second row has ample width for three passengers

The Scorpio-N gets a 6-seater configuration with captain seats as an option while standard is a 7-seater with bench seat for the second row. The seat comfort is quite good for the second row with ample width to fit three passengers. Access to the third row is also quite easy and headroom there is surprisingly good. That said, boot space is quite limited.

Features From dual cameras to a powered driver's seat

Compared to the current Scorpio, the equipment list has swollen to include the latest technology and comfort features also seen on the XUV700. Aside from the new 8.0-inch touchscreen, you get AdrenoX connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, a Sony 3D audio system, and an electric sunroof. There is also dual cameras, a powered driver's seat, wireless charging, and six airbags.

Performance Diesel engine is available with a four-wheel-drive system

The diesel unit is a 2.2-liter engine with 175hp/400Nm. A 6-speed automatic is optional while a 6-speed manual gearbox is standard. The diesel version also gets drive modes and a four-wheel-drive system with a low-range mode. Power delivery is strong thanks to abundance of torque and refinement levels are impressive too. Despite no paddle shifters, the gearbox is responsive enough to light throttle inputs.

Handling It has a new electric steering system

Mahindra has overhauled the suspension and has also fitted a new electric steering system on the Scorpio-N. As a result, the SUV is much easier to drive in the city at low speeds yet it also weighs up sufficiently as speeds increase. Despite some body roll, the Scorpio N feels stable to drive around corners and is confidence inspiring at triple digit speeds.

Our verdict Should you buy it?

Prices for the Scorpio-N start at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The aggressive pricing does make the Scorpio-N an enticing proposition due to its enhanced equipment list and powertrain line-up plus the new platform promises to transform the dynamics of the SUV. The new Scorpio-N attempts to lure in buyers of compact SUVs with its unique product attributes including the availability of a four-wheel-drive system.

Mahindra Scorpio N What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Immense road presence Impressive cabin quality Strong diesel engine performance Off-road ability Value for money Bad Stuff: Lacks some features like ventilated seats Limited luggage capacity