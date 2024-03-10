Next Article

Hyundai CRETA N Line debuts tomorrow: Here's everything to know

By Pradnesh Naik 01:36 pm Mar 10, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Hyundai is set to launch the CRETA N Line on March 11. The sporty SUV will be the third model in the N Line range in India. Bookings for the performance-focused model have already begun with a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Customers can pre-book the car via the official website or through dealerships. Here's everything we know about the SUV.

Design

The SUV flaunts a bold look with eye-catching red accents

The all-new CRETA N Line retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. It follows Hyundai's 'Parametric Dynamics' design philosophy and features redesigned front and rear bumpers, eye-catching side skirts with red accents, N Line badging, and larger 18-inch blacked-out wheels wrapped in low-profile tires. The sporty SUV gets the signature 'Thunder Blue' shade with a black roof.

Interiors

The CRETA N Line offers a sporty all-black cabin

The CRETA N Line has a sporty yet spacious all-black cabin. Based on the top-spec SX (O) trim of the standard version, the SUV comes loaded with features such as dual 10.25-inch screens, a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a Bose sound system. Passenger safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, ESC, front and rear parking sensors, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Information

It will draw power from a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

Under the hood, the CRETA N Line will sport a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill will likely churn out 160hp of maximum power and 253Nm of peak torque.

Pricing and rivals

How much will the Hyundai CRETA N Line cost?

According to reports, the performance-focused SUV will likely carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it approximately Rs. 60,000 more expensive than the existing CRETA (facelift). Upon launch, the SUV will primarily compete with rivals like the Kia Seltos X-Line, Volkswagen Taigun GT, and other sporty alternatives such as the SKODA KUSHAQ and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

