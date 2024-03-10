Next Article

Nissan GT-R rolls on 20-inch forged designer wheels

Nissan to bid adieu to GT-R with special limited-run model

By Pradnesh Naik 12:56 pm Mar 10, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Nissan's most iconic sports car, the GT-R, is gearing up for its grand finale with a limited-edition 2025 model. As reported by Japanese publication Mag X, the carmaker plans to reveal the final version of the grand tourer on March 14. With production limited to just 1,500 units, this farewell edition signifies the end of the R35 generation GT-R, a supercar killer that made its debut in 2007.

Production and availability

Production details and market availability

Out of the 1,500 units to be made, around 300 are expected to be Nismo models. It's still uncertain if these limited editions will be exclusive to Japan or be available worldwide. Given that the 2024 GT-R received major visual updates just a year ago, significant upgrades for the MY-2025 version seem unlikely. However, fans can anticipate some special touches, like unique badges or decals, to commemorate the final edition.

Performance

It will boast the same 3.8-liter V6 engine

Under the hood, the standard model will likely draw power from the same 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that does duties on the 2024 version. It boasts 565hp of maximum power and 632Nm of peak torque. The Nismo variant could see a bump in the power and torque output to 600hp/651Nm. This will ensure that the final edition maintains its impressive performance stats.

Future

Future of Nissan GT-R and all-electric Hyper Force concept

Although the 2025 GT-R marks the end of the R35 generation, Nissan is expected to launch a successor soon. The R36 model's design remains unknown. However, at the recent Japan Mobility Show 2023, Nissan showcased the Hyper Force concept, a GT-R-inspired electric vehicle with a jaw-dropping 1,341hp of power. This hints that the GT-R's legacy of performance and innovation is far from over.