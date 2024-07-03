In brief Simplifying... In brief Three men in Tamil Nadu were hospitalized after drinking packaged liquor, with one still in ICU due to existing health conditions.

Three men hospitalized after consuming liquor distributed in packets

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:41 pm Jul 03, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Three men from Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, were hospitalized on June 30 after consuming liquor distributed in packets. The victims, identified as Jayaraman, Murugan, and Sivachandran from T Kumaramangalam, experienced health complications post-consumption. A video of the person distributing the liquor went viral.

Medical report

Health complications and hospitalization details

Jayaraman reported severe stomach pain and irritation, similar symptoms were experienced by Murugan. All three men were admitted to Mundiyambakkam Government Hospital for treatment. While Murugan and Sivachandran have recovered, Jayaraman remains in the ICU due to comorbidities. Villupuram SP Deepak Siwach confirmed that no methanol was detected in their blood during medical tests.

Case filed

Legal action and state liquor policy

A case has been filed against Murugan, who reportedly brought the liquor from Puducherry. "We have filed a case against Murugan who had brought the liquor from Puducherry and all three have consumed it. We only detected ethanol in the blood," Siwach told India Today TV. The sale of liquor from Puducherry is banned in Tamil Nadu due to state's specific policy prohibiting private entities selling alcohol.