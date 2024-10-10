Summarize Simplifying... In short X is revamping its revenue model for creators, aiming to boost earnings and visibility for Premium users.

X's new revenue model for creators focuses on premium engagement

By Mudit Dube 12:02 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story X, the popular social media platform, is about to change its revenue model for creators, forever. The company announced that instead of sharing ad revenue based on verified users viewing ads in replies to posts, creators will now be paid according to "engagement with your content from Premium users." This means as more people subscribe to X Premium and engage with content from other paid subscribers, they all have a chance to earn more.

Premium subscribers' engagement could boost creator earnings

The new revenue model could also mean more visibility for Premium users in replies. This is because X Premium subscribers already get priority in tweet replies, with the level of priority varying according to their subscription tier. However, it remains to be seen if this revamped approach will translate into better earnings for creators.

X's new revenue model: A response to low payout complaints

Despite X's assurance that signing up for its Premium service can help users "earn a living on X," there have been complaints about low payouts under the existing terms. In response to these concerns, the company has stated in its creator revenue sharing terms that it will ban users from the program if they are found to artificially inflate views on their posts. This measure is aimed at preventing any potential manipulation of the system.

Verified ad impressions in replies won't affect revenue sharing

X has clarified that revenue from "verified ads impressions" in replies won't affect the new revenue sharing model, which will come into effect from November 8. The company shared this update in a support document, giving further insight into how its revised creator compensation strategy will work going forward.